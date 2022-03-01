Ukrainian Minister requests ICJ to hold urgent hearing on Russian invasion

Kyiv: Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba requested to the International Court of Justice on Monday to hold a hearing on Ukraine’s request as soon as possible, and called upon Russia to immediately halt all the military activities in the country.

‘In light of the extraordinary urgency of the situation, Ukraine respectfully asks the Court to hold a hearing on Ukraine’s Request during the week of 28 February 2022’, Kuleba said in a statement. ‘Ukraine requests the President of the Court to call upon the Russian Federation to immediately halt all military actions in Ukraine to enable any order the Court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriated effects’, the statement added.

Notably, tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated since Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway region on February 24, following which the western nations toughened sanctions against the country. Earlier, first round of negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine ended in the Gomel Region of Belarus and the second round of talks will be held on the Belarusian-Polish border within a few days.