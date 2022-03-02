European Union bans RT and Sputnik for spreading false information about Ukraine

The European Union has banned Russian state-controlled media channels RT and Sputnik with immediate effect for spreading false information on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the 27-nation group announced on Wednesday.

EU operators will be forbidden from broadcasting, facilitating, or otherwise contributing to the distribution of any RT or Sputnik content as a result of the sanction.

Broadcasting licences or authorizations, as well as transmission and distribution agreements, will be stopped between the two enterprises and their EU counterparts.

The restriction affects RT’s English section as well as its activities in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain.

“In its assault on Ukraine, the Kremlin uses systematic information manipulation and deception as an operational tactic,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. “It also poses a substantial and direct threat to public order and security in the Union.”

In the European Union regions, Facebook’s parent company Meta, Alphabet Inc’s Google, YouTube, and TikTok have already blocked the access to RT and Sputnik. Twitter has stated that it will abide by the EU ban.