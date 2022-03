New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least 5 people lost their lives as the car they were travelling collided with a truck. The accident took place near Binola village on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The car crashed into the truck from behind. All five passengers of the car died on the spot. All victims were travelling towards Rajasthan.