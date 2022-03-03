Ratan Tata’s inspiring message on Jamshetji’s birth anniversary: ‘Inspiration, ethics, principles’

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, India’s largest conglomerate, was born on March 3rd. Tata is widely credited with being one of the most important builders of the modern Indian economy, having been hailed the ‘One-Man Planning Commission of India’ by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Ratan Tata, who celebrated his 183rd birthday today, paid tribute to Jamshetji on the microblogging site Twitter. In his tweet, he included a photo of himself with Jamshetji’s bust. He had a message for all Tata Group employees, in particular.

‘Mr. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has provided us with his inspiration, his ethics, values and selflessness which have provided dignity and livelihood to thousands of citizens. My best wishes go out to all the Tata group employees on the birth anniversary of our founder,’ read his tweet.

On this day, Ratan Tata recognised Jamshetji’s values, ethics, and selflessness and extended his best wishes to his employees. Not only Ratan Tata, but even Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran paid respect to Jamshetji on his 183rd birthday.