STF of UP police busts illegal arms factory in Aligarh ;

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) busted a factory that manufactured revolvers and pistols and seized a large cache of weapons and cartridges in Aligarh , UP. Furthermore, six people, identified as Shaharz, Anjum, Shahid, Dharamvir Singh, Anoop Kumar and Bhure of Kayamganj, were also arrested.

The STF recovered 19 revolvers of 32 bore and semi-finished revolvers of 315 bore from their possession. The accused used to smuggle arms in large quantities to several areas of Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR.

The equipments used by the gang for manufacturing the guns were also seized by the police. Officials are on the lookout for the rest of the accused associated with this gang.