Youth takes over as R Priya takes her oath as Chennai’s youngest Mayor ;

R Priya, 28, of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has sworn in as the state’s youngest and first Dalit mayor on Friday. She is the third woman to hold this position in Chennai’s history after Tara Cherian and Kamakshi Jayaraman

The DMK party, which has a majority in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), nominated Priya as its Mayor candidate on Thursday. A mayor was sworn into the GCC for the first time after an 11-year hiatus. With this, the GCC got its youngest and first-ever Dalit woman mayor.

According to news agency ANI, GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi administered the oath of office. Priya was elected as a councillor for ward 74 Mangalapuram in the recently concluded civic body elections.