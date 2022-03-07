Indian Railways changes timings of these trains : Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to extend Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Borivali Holi Special Train to Bikaner. The decision was taken done for the convenience of passengers during upcoming festival season

Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, March 16 at 11.00 hrs and will reach Bikaner at 09.00 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09036 Bikaner – Borivali Superfast Special will depart from Bikaner on Sunday, March 20 at 07.05 hrs and will reach Borivali at 04.15 hrs the next day. This train will stop at Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha stations in both directions.

The national transporter informed that ticket bookings for this train is open at PRS counters and IRCTC website. The train will run as fully reserved on a special fare. For more details passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

The Western Railway Zone also changed the timings of some trains. Train No. 09006 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Holi Special will now depart from Bhavnagar Terminus on Wednesday, March 16 at 23.45 hrs, instead of 10.10 hrs to reach Bandra Terminus at 12.35 hrs the next day, instead of 23.45 hrs the same day.