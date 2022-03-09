A queer Phobia ! British woman eats only chicken nuggets for 22 years ;

According to a British woman, she has not eaten fruit or vegetables in 22 years despite eating chicken nuggets, fries, and potato chips as a diet. Summer Monro, 25, suffers from avoidant restricted food intake disorder (ARFID), which causes her to gag even thinking about eating an apple or a banana.

Summer remembered that she hadn’t eaten fruit or vegetables for a long time. ‘It’s not that I don’t want to try. It just makes me feel sick, and there’s a part of my brain that physically won’t let me do it’. A phobia she claims to have developed when she was about three years old stemmed from a time when she tried to eat an apple but couldn’t.

One night, she claims, she was forced to eat mashed potatoes against her will, and it caused the fire to ignite. Her grandfather offered her £1,000 ($1800) for a single pea, but Summer refused due to the dire situation. ‘I just can’t see myself changing,’ she said. ‘I like the smell of food, but if I try to eat it, it makes me physically sick. As soon as it touches my lips, I can’t do it’.

As a result of skipping breakfast, Summer eats potato chips for lunch instead of breakfast. Every night, she eats six to eight chicken nuggets with a side of fries. The picky eater claims to be in excellent health and doesn’t take any vitamins or supplements.