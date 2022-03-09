Video shows Russian tank blowing up civilian car, killing elderly couple in Ukraine

A video was released on Tuesday that purportedly showing a Russian armoured vehicle blowing up a civilian automobile with an elderly Ukrainian couple.

The video was shared on Twitter by Ragip Soylu, the Turkey Bureau Chief for Middle East Eye, but the watermarks imply it came from someone named ‘Kyiv Operative’. Soylu stated that two elderly Ukrainian civilians were killed by a Russian military vehicle, however, the footage does not show this. As per the time stamp on the video, the incident happened on February 28, 2022, at around 1:17 pm.

Russian military kills two elder Ukrainian civilians in this car. No provocation whatsoever pic.twitter.com/JfEDJiDdT9 — Rag?p Soylu (@ragipsoylu) March 8, 2022

In the video, a Russian tank appears to be approaching a maroon vehicle at a lonely junction. As the tank approached, the automobile came to a halt and was blown up by the Russian vehicle seconds later.

British journalist Stuary Ramsay, who is on the ground in Ukraine stated that the Russian killing squads were carrying out professional ambushes and attacking people as they sought to flee the country. Russian militiamen targeted Ramsey and his crew while filming in Kyiv. Despite screaming that they were journalists, the group was shot at, with one bullet striking Ramsay in the back.

Russian armed personnel blasted a residential housing complex near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv earlier this month. Russians have been routinely targeting civilian points across Ukraine’s biggest cities in just 12 days of conflict, according to the Wall Street Journal. Reportedly, Russian air attacks on residential premises resulted in the deaths of children in Sumy.