Gulf country announces reduction in service fee

Muscat: The General Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in Oman has announced the reduction of commercial registration fees for establishments operating within the borders of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and its services by 50%. The branch opening fees has been reduced to OMR 12 instead of OMR 1,000.

The fees structure was approved by the Authority’s Board of Directors. The new fees structure was announced to boost investment environment for entrepreneurs and enhance their opportunities to benefit from economic growth in the economic and free zones.

The General Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones has been working since the issuance of Royal Decree No. 105 / 2020 to promote and support the activities of small and medium enterprises by providing many facilities and advantages.