Hailey Bieber hospitalised after suffering brain-related ‘medical emergency’

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised with a brain condition, according to reports.

As per TMZ, the 25-year-old model, who has been married to pop singer Justin Bieber since 2018, was taken to a Palm Springs area hospital a few days ago after suffering a medical emergency relating to the brain that experts suspect may be tied to COVID-19.

While Hailey is now believed to be discharged from the hospital, the report said that her ailment ‘affected the way she moved, and the symptoms are typical for much older people’ with a source stating that doctors had done a lot of tests and are still attempting to figure out the root cause of the problem.

Also Read: Know how spiders use electric fields to fly

On Friday, Hailey posted a prayer on Instagram, urging people not to fret or worry about life challenges. She said: ‘Don’t fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray. Let petitions and praises shape your worries into prayers letting God know your concerns. Before you know it, a sense of God’s wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the centre of your life’.

The revelation of Hailey’s alleged health issues comes just weeks after Justin was forced to postpone a Las Vegas show when he and other members of his touring squad tested positive for COVID-19, though he was stated to be ‘feeling OK’.