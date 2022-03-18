Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained firm in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,960 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4745. Yesterday gold price surged by Rs 15 per gram.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $ 1,929.57 per ounce. It had touched its lowest since February 28 at $ 1,894.70 on Wednesday. US gold futures rose 1% to $ 1,928.40. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.3% at $25.13 per ounce and platinum rose 0.7% to $ 1,024.32.