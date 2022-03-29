IAS 2015 topper Tina Dabi gets engaged months after divorce

IAS topper Tina Dabi has begun a new chapter in her personal life following her divorce from Athar Aamir Khan. Tina Dabi got engaged to another IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in an intimate ceremony recently. Tina and Pradeep both announced their new journey together on their official social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram, Tina shared their picture together from the engagement ceremony and wrote, ‘I’m wearing the smile you gave me #fiance’. On the other hand, Dr Pradeep wrote, ‘Together, is my favourite place to be!’

According to media sources, Tina and Pradeep are expected to get married on April 22 at a hotel in Jaipur. The duo is presently stationed in Rajasthan.

Tina’s wedding announcement comes months after she divorced her ex-husband, Athar Aami Khan. Tina made news in 2016 by achieving all-India number one in the UPSC examinations, while Athar achieved all-India number two in the same year.

Tina became the buzz of the town after marrying Athar Aamir in 2018. Last year, Athar Aami Khan and Tina Dabi amicably dissolved their marriage when a civil court in Jaipur granted their divorce plea.

Also Read: Video of Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman from their Indian wedding ceremony goes viral

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, then-Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, and a number of prominent politicians were among those who attended their wedding.

Tina Dabi earned her bachelor degree from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College. She also made history by being the first Dalit to pass the UPSC test on the first attempt.