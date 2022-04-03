Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA announces full schedule and groups

Doha: FIFA announced the complete schedule of 2022 Qatar World Cup. The grand football event will begin on November 21. The final will be played on December 18. 32 teams will play the group level matches. There will be 8 groups of 4 countries each. The top 2 teams in each group will enter the knockout stage.
At present 29 trams had been entered the World Cup. There are 8 teams selected for the remaining 3 spots. The 8 will fight for the last 3 spots at the playoffs in June.
Group stage: Nov. 21-Dec. 2
Round of 16: Dec. 3-6
Quarterfinals: Dec. 9-10
Semifinals: Dec. 13-14
Third-place match: Dec. 17
Final: Dec. 18
Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador
Group B: Engalnd, USA, Iran and one more team from Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia and one team from Australia or Peru
Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Either New Zealand or Costa Rica
Group F: Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco
Group G:Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon
Group H:Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
Group stage schedule:
Monday, Nov. 21
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 5 a.m. ET
Senegal vs. Netherlands, TBD
England vs. Iran, TBD
United States vs. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, TBD
Mexico vs. Poland, TBD
France vs. UAE/Australia/Peru, TBD
Denmark vs. Tunisia, TBD
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Spain vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand, TBD
Germany vs. Japan, TBD
Belgium vs. Canada, TBD
Morocco vs. Croatia, TBD
Thursday, Nov. 24
Brazil vs. Serbia, TBD
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, TBD
Portugal vs. Ghana, TBD
Uruguay vs. South Korea, TBD
Friday, Nov. 25
Qatar vs. Senegal, TBD
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, TBD
England vs. United States, TBD
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs. Iran, TBD
Saturday, Nov. 26
Argentina vs. Mexico, TBD
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, TBD
France vs. Denmark, TBD
Tunisia vs. UAE/Australia/Peru, TBD
Sunday, Nov. 27
Spain vs. Germany, TBD
Japan vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand, TBD
Belgium vs. Morocco, TBD
Croatia vs. Canada, TBD
Monday, Nov. 28
Brazil vs. Switzerland, TBD
Cameroon vs. Serbia, TBD
Portugal vs. Uruguay, TBD
South Korea vs. Ghana, TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Netherlands vs. Qatar, TBD
Ecuador vs. Senegal, TBD
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs. England, TBD
Iran vs. United States, TBD
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Poland vs. Argentina, TBD
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, TBD
Tunisia vs. France, TBD
UAE/Australia/Peru vs. Denmark, TBD
Thursday, Dec. 1
Japan vs. Spain, TBD
Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Germany, TBD
Croatia vs. Belgium, TBD
Canada vs. Morocco, TBD
Friday, Dec. 2
Cameroon vs. Brazil, TBD
Serbia vs. Switzerland, TBD
South Korea vs. Portugal, TBD
Ghana vs. Uruguay, TBD
Round of 16:
All times Eastern
Saturday, Dec. 3
Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, TBD
Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, TBD
Sunday, Dec. 4
Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, TBD
Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, TBD
Monday, Dec. 5
Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, TBD
Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, TBD
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, TBD
Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, TBD
Quarterfinals:
Friday, Dec. 9
Quarterfinal 1, TBD
Quarterfinal 2, TBD
Saturday, Dec. 10
Quarterfinal 3, TBD
Quarterfinal 4, TBD
Semifinals:
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Semifinal 1, TBD
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Semifinal 2, TBD
Third Place:
Saturday, Dec. 17
Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, TBD
Final:
Saturday, Dec. 18
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, TBD
