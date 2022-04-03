Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA announces full schedule and groups

Doha: FIFA announced the complete schedule of 2022 Qatar World Cup. The grand football event will begin on November 21. The final will be played on December 18. 32 teams will play the group level matches. There will be 8 groups of 4 countries each. The top 2 teams in each group will enter the knockout stage.

At present 29 trams had been entered the World Cup. There are 8 teams selected for the remaining 3 spots. The 8 will fight for the last 3 spots at the playoffs in June.

Group stage: Nov. 21-Dec. 2

Round of 16: Dec. 3-6

Quarterfinals: Dec. 9-10

Semifinals: Dec. 13-14

Third-place match: Dec. 17

Final: Dec. 18

Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador

Group B: Engalnd, USA, Iran and one more team from Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia and one team from Australia or Peru

Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Either New Zealand or Costa Rica

Group F: Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco

Group G:Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon

Group H:Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Group stage schedule:

Monday, Nov. 21

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 5 a.m. ET

Senegal vs. Netherlands, TBD

England vs. Iran, TBD

United States vs. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, TBD

Mexico vs. Poland, TBD

France vs. UAE/Australia/Peru, TBD

Denmark vs. Tunisia, TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Spain vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand, TBD

Germany vs. Japan, TBD

Belgium vs. Canada, TBD

Morocco vs. Croatia, TBD

Thursday, Nov. 24

Brazil vs. Serbia, TBD

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, TBD

Portugal vs. Ghana, TBD

Uruguay vs. South Korea, TBD

Friday, Nov. 25

Qatar vs. Senegal, TBD

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, TBD

England vs. United States, TBD

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs. Iran, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 26

Argentina vs. Mexico, TBD

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, TBD

France vs. Denmark, TBD

Tunisia vs. UAE/Australia/Peru, TBD

Sunday, Nov. 27

Spain vs. Germany, TBD

Japan vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand, TBD

Belgium vs. Morocco, TBD

Croatia vs. Canada, TBD

Monday, Nov. 28

Brazil vs. Switzerland, TBD

Cameroon vs. Serbia, TBD

Portugal vs. Uruguay, TBD

South Korea vs. Ghana, TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, TBD

Ecuador vs. Senegal, TBD

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs. England, TBD

Iran vs. United States, TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Poland vs. Argentina, TBD

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, TBD

Tunisia vs. France, TBD

UAE/Australia/Peru vs. Denmark, TBD

Thursday, Dec. 1

Japan vs. Spain, TBD

Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Germany, TBD

Croatia vs. Belgium, TBD

Canada vs. Morocco, TBD

Friday, Dec. 2

Cameroon vs. Brazil, TBD

Serbia vs. Switzerland, TBD

South Korea vs. Portugal, TBD

Ghana vs. Uruguay, TBD

Round of 16:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3

Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, TBD

Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 4

Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, TBD

Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, TBD

Monday, Dec. 5

Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, TBD

Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, TBD

Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, TBD

Quarterfinals:

Friday, Dec. 9

Quarterfinal 1, TBD

Quarterfinal 2, TBD

Saturday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinal 3, TBD

Quarterfinal 4, TBD

Semifinals:

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinal 1, TBD

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinal 2, TBD

Third Place:

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, TBD

Final:

Saturday, Dec. 18

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, TBD