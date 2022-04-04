Netizens erupts in anger as Times of India publishes distorted map

New Delhi: Largest selling English daily in India has shown a distorted map of Pakistan on April 4. In the map, the daily had given away Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Pakistan. The distorted map has triggered strong reactions from netizens.

Times of India published the distorted map with a report about the increasing crisis in the Pakistan. The cartoon that the daily published in the tweet covered a significant portion of J&K and Ladakh (Gilgit-Baltistan) in Pakistan. India has always affirmed that the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and portions of Kashmir that has been illegally occupied China is an integral part of India.

Here is the tweet of Times of India:

Several social media users pointed the blunder of the daily and criticized the daily for this. Some netizens asked whether Times of India had donated PoK to Pakistan.

Earlier several times, several news agencies and dailies had committed the same mistake. India Today, CNN, Aaj Tak, Google and Twitter had published wrong map of India.

@ianuragthakur ji is their any law against those who publishes doctored map of india ? Or rules only for poor common ppl ? @MIB_India https://t.co/pQPumBV5j3 — An Indian ?? (@trueindian1978) April 4, 2022

First learn to show map correctly … ? — Chaitanya (@shreechaitanya) April 4, 2022

Wrong map of Pakistan — Madhaw Tiwari (@MadhawTiwari) April 4, 2022

In April 2020, India Today showed a distorted map of India in a graphic during a show hosted by Rajdeep Sardesai. In August 2017, CNN posted the wrong map of India on Independence Day. In December 2020, Aaj Tak aired the wrong map of India while discussing Bharat Bandh. In June 2021, BBC showed the wrong map of India while covering the Delta variant of Covid-19.