Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Thiruvananthapuram: Price of yellow metal remained at record high in Kerala market for the second day in a row. On Thursday, gold price had risen by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Prices remained unchanged on Friday and Saturday.

Gold is trading at Rs 39,460 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4955. Gold price is expected to surge in the coming days. In the last month the price of gold had crossed Rs 40,000.

Also Read; Country issues Covid-19 vaccine passports

Meanwhile, minor changes in gold prices was reported in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,760 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,196. In Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,060 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,550. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,060 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,550. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 53,060 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,550.