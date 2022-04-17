Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Thiruvananthapuram: Gold price remained firm in the commodity market for the third day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,640 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4955.

On Thursday, gold price had risen by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Prices remained unchanged on Friday and Saturday. Gold price is expected to surge in the coming days. In the last month the price of gold had crossed Rs 40,000.

Also Read; Strong earthquake hits Indonesia

Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,760 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,196. In Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,060 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,550. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,060 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,550. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 53,060 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,550.