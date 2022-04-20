Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition case sent to UK interior minister Priti Patel

Julian Assange’s case was submitted to British interior minister Priti Patel on Wednesday, who will decide whether the Wikileaks founder should be extradited to the United States for leaking sensitive US documents.

Following a March decision to deny Australian-born Assange permission to appeal his extradition, the procedural step in what has been a long-running and high-profile legal battle was announced at a hearing in central London.

Patel must now sign the extradition order, after which Assange can seek a judicial review of the decision. A judge examines the legality of a public body’s decision in a judicial review.

After WikiLeaks revealed thousands of secret US papers in 2010, Assange, 50, is wanted in the United States on 18 criminal accusations, including breaching a spying law. He is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing.

Assange has been imprisoned in a southeast London jail since 2019, after spending seven years at the Ecuadorean Embassy in the British capital.