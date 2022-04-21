In an enraged TV debate, Macron and Le Pen brawl over Russia and the EU

During a tense TV debate before of Sunday’s election, French President Emmanuel Macron accused his far-right rival Marine Le Pen of being in thrall to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a years-old Russian bank loan to her party.

While he also accused Le Pen of having an unwavering intention to drive France out of the European Union (EU), she retaliated with a promise to put money back into the pockets of millions of French people who have been made poorer during his five-year administration.

The discussion, their only one of the campaign, was littered with ‘don’t interrupt me’ appeals and allegations that the other wasn’t up to the task of managing France, a veto-wielding member of the United Nations Security Council and Europe’s second-largest economy.

During one tense debate about France’s debt, a belligerent Macron warned Le Pen, ‘Stop mixing things up.’ France’s debt, like others’, has risen due to pandemic assistance measures.

‘Don’t lecture me,’ Le Pen said, avoiding the dangers of a similar meeting in 2017, when her presidential campaign fell apart when she jumbled up her notes and lost her footing.

The discussion was an opportunity for Le Pen, who trails Macron in voter polls by as much as 56-44 percent, to persuade voters that she has the stature to be president and that they should not be afraid of seeing the far-right in power.