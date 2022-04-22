Maruti Suzuki launches XL6 2022: Know the features and price

Mumbai: The popular car makers in India, Maruti Suzuki launched its 2022 XL6 in India. It is available in 8 variants, four each in Manual and Automatic gearbox under three trims namely Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus. The pricing starts at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new car is available in 6 single-tone colours- Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Brave Khakhi, and Opulent Red, and 3 new dual-tone colours- Splendid Silver with Black Roof, Brave Khakhi with Black Roof and Opulent Red with Black Roof.

It features 7-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, with Suzuki Connect offering over 40+ features, 60-degree parking camera system, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, and wireless charging. Safety features include 4airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, reverse parking sensors, a second-row child Isofix seat and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

It is powered by 1.5-litre, K15C series, dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine coupled with Maruti’s smart hybrid tech. The engine can produce 103 bhp @6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @4,400 rpm and is paired with a new 6-speed torque converter with paddle shifters. It offers a fuel efficiency of 20.97 kmpl with the manual version and 20.27 kmpl with the automatic version.