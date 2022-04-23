Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal plunged sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,200, down by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4900, lower by Rs 30.

Also Read: Reserve Bank of India imposes penalty on Central Bank Of India

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 52,264 per 10 gram. It is lower by Rs 3500 lower from its all-time high of Rs 56,191. In the international market, spot gold is trading at $ 1929 per ounce.