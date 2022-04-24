Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Thiruvananthapuram: Price of yellow metal remained firm in the commodity market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4900. On Saturday, the price of gold slipped down by Rs 200.

Gold price was at its lowest level this month between April 4 and 6. The price at that time was Rs 38,240 per 8 gram. It touched a high of Rs 39,880 on the 18th and 19th of this month.

As per market experts, the volatility of the share market and Russia-Ukraine war has increased the demand of the yellow metal. In the international market, gold price is at $ 1937 per ounce.