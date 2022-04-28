Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to cross 19 lakh crore market valuation

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 19 lakh crore market valuation. RIL made this achievement as its share price surged in the equity market.

Also Read; Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

The share value of RIL surged by 1.85% to its record high of Rs 2,827.10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. After this the market valuation of RIL reached at 19,12,814 crore. In March this year, the RIL’s market valuation had crossed Rs 18 lakh crore. It crossed Rs 17 lakh crore in October 13, 2021.