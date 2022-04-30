Commodity market: Gold price slips marginally

Thiruvananthapuram: Price of gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,720, lower by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4840, down by Rs 15.

In the Kerala market, gold prices surged on Friday after a continuous decline. Gold price reached at Rs 38,840, higher by Rs 440 per 8 gram on Friday. Gold was at Rs 4,800 per gram and Rs 38,400 per 8 gram on Thursday.

Rs 39,880 per 8 gram reported on April 18-19 was the highest price of yellow metal recorded in April. This month’s lows was reported on April 4 to 6 and was at Rs 38,240 per 8 gram.