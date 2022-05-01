Foreign portfolio Investors remain sellers for seventh month in a row

Mumbai: The Foreign portfolio Investors (FPI) remained net sellers in the Indian capital market for the seventh month in a row. They withdrew Rs 17,144 crore from the Indian equity market in the April. Apart from equities, FPIs withdrew a net Rs 4,439 crore from the debt markets in April.

They pull out around Rs 41,123 crore in March. FPIs withdrew Rs 1.65 lakh crore from equities. They have been selling domestic equities since October 2021.

The concerns of an aggressive rate hike by the US Fed have influenced investors. As per experts, foreign flows are likely to remain volatile in the near term amid the high prospect of aggressive rate hikes globally and the headwinds in terms of higher crude prices, and rising Inflation.