Ban on women driving? Taliban no longer issues driver’s licenses to ladies!

The Taliban leadership in Afghanistan has halted the issuance of driving licences to women in Kabul and other areas. The embargo, according to media sources, comes at a time when the country is undergoing a serious humanitarian crisis, with food and other essential goods in limited supply.

Prior to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, women were seen driving in some of the country’s main cities, including Kabul. According to local media, the Taliban has banned issuing driver’s licences to women. Human rights in Afghanistan have worsened substantially since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s return to power in August of last year.

Despite the fact that the country’s conflict is over, severe human rights violations, especially against women, persist unabated. The Taliban leadership in Afghanistan recently issued a decree preventing females from continuing their education past the sixth grade, which sparked international criticism.

The leaders of the outfit have since stated that the move was made due to an apparent ‘shortage of teachers’ and that the right of girls to study beyond grade sixth will be restored ‘shortly’. Afghanistan is currently dealing with a serious humanitarian crisis, with more than 23 million people in need of assistance, and approximately 95 percent of the population living in poverty.