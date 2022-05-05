Indian Railways add extra coaches in these trains: Here is the full list

New Delhi: The Western Railway zone has decided to add extra coaches in 11 pairs of trains. The decision was taken for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand in summer.

These trains includes August Kranti Rajdhani and Duronto Express between Mumbai and New Delhi. Earlier, Central Railway has announced running of 574 summer specials from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations.

Here is the full list:

12953/12954 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express: The train is augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Mumbai Central with immediate effect upto May 15 and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin with immediate effect upto May 16.

22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express: It is augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Mumbai Central with immediate effect upto May 13 and Ex New Delhi with immediate effect upto May 14.

12957/12958 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express: It is augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Ahmedabad upto May 30 and Ex New Delhi with immediate effect upto June 1.

22908/22907 Hapa – Madgaon Express: This train will get an additional Sleeper Class coach Ex Hapa with effect from May 4 to May 25 (except on May 18) and Ex Madgaon from May 6 to May 27 (except on May 20).

19578/19577 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Express: It is augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach with immediate effect Ex Jamnagar upto May 28 and with immediate effect Ex Tirunelveli from May 3 to May 31.

09037/09038 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Special: It is augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 13 and with immediate effect Ex Barmer upto May 14.

09039/09040 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Special: This train will get an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from May 4 to May 11 and Ex Ajmer from May 5 to May 12.

22923/22924 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Express: It is augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 12 and Ex Jamnagar with immediate effect upto May 13.

22903/22904 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj AC Express: It is augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 15 and with immediate effect Ex Bhuj upto May 16.

09447/09448 Ahmedabad – Patna Clone Special: It will be augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches each Ex Ahmedabad from May 4 to May 11 and Ex. Patna from May 6 to May 13.

09465/09466 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Clone Special: It is augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches with immediate effect Ex Ahmedabad upto May 13 and Ex Darbhanga with immediate effect upto May 16.