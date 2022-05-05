Southern Railways to run 6 Vande Bharat trains

Chennai: The Southern Railway Zone will soon launch 6 Vande Bharat trains. The trains will be operated from Chennai to other capital cities of neighbouring states. Indian Railways has allotted 13 rakes of the semi-high speed train to the zone. This is the highest number of rakes being allotted after Northern Railways.

Vande Bharat trains are high-speed trains that run at a speed of 160 kmph. The new rakes will replace other premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi. The Southern Railway has also started preparing its staff and maintenance yards to familiarize them with the modern rakes.

Currently, 2 rakes of Vande Bharat trains are being operated. While one runs on the New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route, the other operates on the Delhi-Varanasi sections. The rakes are manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and are maintained at New Delhi’s Shakurbasti coach depot.