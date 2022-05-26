Kolkata television actress found dead in her apartment

A 21-year-old model was found dead in her rented apartment in Kolkata’s Dumdum area, police said today, just days after a television actor committed suicide. A police officer said Bidisha De Majumder’s body was found in her apartment in Kolkata’s Nager Bazaar on Wednesday evening after neighbours broke through the door. According to the police, a note near the body stated that she was taking the extreme action due to a lack of career opportunities, and that handwriting experts will analyze the letter.

The model was a popular face in bridal make-up photo shoots and comes from a northern suburb of Kolkata. The modelling fraternity was shocked by the incident. ‘Why did you do this? Only yesterday you changed your Facebook dp, cover pic and instagram dp. You had posted after the suicide of serial actress Pallabi Dey that one should not have taken such a hasty step. And now you yourself have done the same thing,’ Santu Mondal, a model, shared a photo on social media.

Pallabi Dey, a popular TV serial actor, was recently found dead in his leased flat in Kolkata’s Garfa area. The death was confirmed by a forensic examination report, and police stated that it appeared to be a suicide case at first sight. Her live-in partner had been arrested in connection with the incident.