Prizes, cashback offers, rewards announced in Dubai 3-day super sale

Dubai: The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced prizes, cashback offers and rewards for shoppers whom participate in the 3-day super sale. The super sale will be from May 27 to 29. It will offer up to 90% discounts on a selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics, and other items.

Premium brand stores will be taking part in the sale. Shoppers can choose from over 100 premium brand stores, including Tory Burch, Karl Lagerfield, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdales, Rivoli, Kenzo, Christian Louboutin, Emporio Armani, Coach, Puma, Jashanmal, All Saints, Steve Madden, Chattels & More, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste.

Also Read: Amazfit launches Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch: Price and other details inside

Those who spend Dh1,000 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall will get 10% cashback on their gift card. Shoppers who purchase between 11am and noon or 10pm and 11pm will also also receive 20% cashback. They will also enter the daily draw for a chance to win up to Dh2,500 in gift cards. 30 lucky shoppers will be selected across the three days.

Majid Al Futtaim SHARE rewards members can win 1 million SHARE points, equivalent to Dh100,000. Members simply need to scan receipts of a single or cumulative purchase of a minimum of Dh300, inclusive of Carrefour spends, in the SHARE app. This will automatically enter shoppers into a draw.

The event will be offered at Majid Al Futtaim malls, such as City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Al Shindagha, My City Centre Al Barsha, and City Centre Me’aisem. The winner will be announced on June 6.