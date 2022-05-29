Civilians trapped in Ukraine war: Russia targets major town!

According to reports, Russian soldiers carried out assault operations in Severodonetsk city amid severe combat between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region. Sergiy Gaida, the regional governor of the Lugansk area, reported that the ‘street-by-street’ battle is taking place in Severodonetsk, with the situation in Lysychans ‘much more dire’.

The development comes as Russian soldiers continue their drive in eastern Ukraine three months after President Vladimir Putin initiated the ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine on February 24. President Zelensky stated that the ‘Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some results for itself in the Donbas and Kharkiv regions’. This is despite Russia’s announcement that it has taken Krasny Liman town.

Liman town is strategically placed on the route to Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk, notwithstanding Governor Gaiday’s declaration that Severodonetsk has not been cut off and that humanitarian help may still be delivered. According to reports, there was incessant bombardment in Severodonetsk, with at least 15,000 residents remaining in the region, and electricity and water were in limited supply.

During a phone call with German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron on Saturday, President Putin said Russia was ready to allow Ukraine’s wheat to be exported from Black Sea ports, even as he called for sanctions to be lifted to increase the supply of Russian fertilisers and agricultural products. Meanwhile, according to rumours, the US may be deploying powerful rocket launchers to Kyiv, with Zelensky repeatedly calling for offensive weaponry to counter Russian soldiers.