7 killed in UP ambulance-truck collision

An ambulance collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly area today, killing seven persons. Six members of a Pilbhit family were among the victims, according to police, who were returning from a check-up in Delhi in an ambulance.

The tragedy happened early in the morning on the major route between Delhi and Lucknow. According to them, the ambulance first collided with the road divider before hitting with the truck, killing the driver and six other passengers.

All of the victims have been identified, and their families have been notified. The bodies will be sent for a post-mortem whenever they arrive, according to police. According to his office, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered condolences to the victims’ families and urged district officials to provide treatment to those injured.