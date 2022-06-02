India’s first sologamy; Gujarat woman set to marry herself.

On June 11, India will see a wedding like no other when 24-year-old Kshama Bindu marries herself. Yes, you read that right. The woman from Gujarat’s Vadodara will marry herself, and the ceremony will include everything from ‘pheras’ and wedding vows to a Goa honeymoon, but there will be no groom or ‘baraat.’

This will be India’s first solo wedding, also known as sologamy. ‘I looked up to see if there has been any such marriage in India, but couldn’t find any. Maybe I am the first one to do so.’ ‘I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself,’ Kshama said to TOI.

‘Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding,’ Kshama, who works for a private firm, added.

Kshama’s decision to marry herself was intended to emphasise the notion that “women matter,” according to the report. ‘Some might perceive self-marriage as irrelevant. But what I am actually trying to portray is that women matter,’ she said.

When asked about her family’s reaction to her decision, she replied her parents had given her permission to go ahead with the wedding. Kshama has written five vows for the wedding, which will take place in a Gotri temple. She has decided to go on a two-week honeymoon to Goa after the wedding.