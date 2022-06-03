Congress leader Hibi Eden’s wife Anna Linda Eden shares victory dance video after Thrikkakara bypoll win

Kochi: With UDF candidate Uma Thomas emerging victorious in the Thrikkakara assembly bypolls, Anna Linda Eden, wife of Congress leader Hibi Eden shared a victory song mocking the LDF on social media.

In the video, she sings the song ‘Appozhe paranjille poranda porandanu’ while breaking into a small dance.

Uma Thomas retained the Thrikkakara assembly constituency in the state legislative assembly with a whopping majority of 25,015 votes in the byelection held in Ernakulam Thrikkakara. She soared past the record set by former Thrikkakara MLA Benny Behanan in 2011 and her husband PT Thomas in 2021.