American Hindu organisation calls on US Congress to reject Ilhan Omar’s ‘Hinduphobic’ resolution

Asserting that it ‘unfairly and dishonestly’ attacks India’s human rights record, a US-based Hindu group asked the US Congress on Friday to reject the ‘Hinduphobic’ resolution filed by American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar this week.

The resolution, which is co-sponsored by State dept Rashida Talib and Juan Vargas, calls on the State Department to develop the US Commission on International Religious Freedom’s (USCIRF) recommendations and designate India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act.

The State Department is not required to abide by the USCIRF’s recommendations, and for the previous few years, American administrations have ignored them. According to HinduPact executive director Utsav Chakrabarti, ‘with House Resolution 1196, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is clearly taking talking points from Jamaat-e-Islami and Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups, which is extremely troubling to see from an elected official who has sworn an oath of loyalty to the United States Constitution.’