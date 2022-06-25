Xiaomi launches new smart fitness wearable: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi launched its new smart fitness wearable named Xiaomi Band 7. It will be available in selected markets of Europe and is expected to enter the Indian market soon. Xiaomi Band 7 is priced at EUR 59.99 ( Rs 4700) in the Europe market.

The new Xiaomi Band 7 features a 1.62-inch colour OLED always-on display. The band will monitor the heart rate, sleep quality index and blood oxygen level. The new wearable comes with an automatic workout detection along with 120 training modes. Xiaomi claims that the Band 7 will offer 14-days of battery life on a single charge.