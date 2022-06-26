Japanese government issues warning over potential power shortage on Monday

On Sunday, The Japanese government warned that electric power supplies in the Tokyo area would be stretched on Monday, urging residents to save energy as the capital is battered by blistering summer heat.

According to estimates released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, excess generating capacity in Tokyo and eight nearby prefectures in eastern Japan will drop as low as 3.7 percent for half an hour on Monday afternoon until 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) (METI). A 3% buffer is regarded the bare minimum for a steady power supply.

To avoid a power outage, the ministry advised users to reduce their energy usage between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Please conserve as much energy as possible, such as by turning out the lights that are not in use,” the company urged in a message.

The ministry also encouraged caution in order to avoid heat stroke by making proper use of air conditioning.

According to public broadcaster NHK, as of mid-afternoon on Sunday, 46 persons in Tokyo had been admitted to hospitals with suspected heat stroke.