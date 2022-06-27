Richest man in Ukraine sues Russia at top human rights court of Europe

On Monday, the richest man in Ukraine filed a case against Russia before the highest human rights tribunal in Europe, requesting damages for what he claims are billions of dollars in commercial losses as a result of Russia’s invasion.

The owner of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters resisted weeks of Russian bombardment, Rinat Akhmetov, filed a complaint against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights for ‘grievous violations of his property rights,’ according to his System Capital Management (SCM) holding company.

In addition, it stated that Akhmetov wanted a court injunction “to stop Russia from continuing to blockade, plunder, divert, and destroy grain and steel” made by his firms.

‘Evil will always be punished. Crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine and our people are heinous, and those responsible must be held accountable,’ SCM cited Akhmetov’s statement.

‘Steel and other exports from Ukraine have already been looted, driving up prices and causing famine in other parts of the world. Stopping these heinous acts is necessary, and Russia must make full restitution.’