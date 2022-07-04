Twitter and YouTube accounts of British army restored after cyber attack

After being momentarily compromised and used to promote articles about cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, the British Army regained control of its Twitter and YouTube accounts on Sunday.

‘Sorry for the brief disruption to our feed. We’ll look into this thoroughly and take what we can from it,’ According to a tweet from the @BritishArmy account. The account had previously retweeted a number of articles about NFT

Additionally, the army’s YouTube channel, which had been renamed to “Ark Invest” and featured a number of films about cryptocurrencies, was returned to its prior stat

Currently, it has 177,000 subscribers to its YouTube channel and 362,000 followers on Twitte

A large international investing company is called Ark Invest. An email and website comment request were sent to the corporation, but there was no quick response.ir.e.s.esponse.