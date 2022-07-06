As ministers resign, Boris Johnson is in danger.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was desperately clinging to his position despite a growing number of legislators asking for his resignation and the resignation of ministers who said he was unfit to lead.

Johnson’s secretaries of finance and health, as well as a number of others in lower-level positions, resigned on Tuesday, citing the latest in a string of scandals that have marred his administration.

Johnson faced increasing pressure to resign, but he demonstrated his will to hold onto power by naming businessman and minister of education Nadhim Zahawi as his new finance minister and filling some of the other positions.

When asked if he would lower taxes, such as the company tax, Zahawi responded that he would examine all possibilities in order to revive and expand the faltering economy and control the rising inflation.

Later on Wednesday, when Johnson appears in parliament for his weekly question period and a two-hour grilling from the chairs of select committees, the depth of antagonism Johnson faces inside his party will be made clear.

One Conservative legislator told Reuters, speaking anonymously, ‘I fear we will have to drag him kicking and screaming from Downing Street.’ But we will if that is the only option.