Here is the recipe of Payyoli Chicken Fry

A simple fried chicken recipe with traditional flavours from Malabar. The green chilies’ heat slices through the juicy, succulent chicken pieces just so. The flavour of this dish is unique because to the coconut oil. For your house parties, serve this meal as an appetiser.

Ingredients of Payyoli Chicken Fry

· 500 Gram Chicken, cleaned and cut into 1 inch cubes

· 1 tsp Garlic, minced

· 1 tsp Ginger, minced

· 2 tsp Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

· 1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder (Haldi)

· 2 tbsp Vinegar

· 1 Green Chilli, slit lengthwise

· 1 tbsp Meat Masala

· 3 tbsp Fresh Coconut, grated

· to taste Salt

· 2 sprig Curry Leaves

· 3 tbsp Coconut Oil

· 100 ml Water

How to Prepare Payyoli Chicken fry

Marinate the chicken in a mixture of salt, meat masala powder, vinegar, turmeric powder, minced ginger and garlic, and Kashmiri red chilli powder. Hang onto this for an hour.

Combine the powder Kashmiri red chilli and the grated coconut.

Fry the marinated chicken and chopped green chilies in a pan with hot coconut oil.

Fry the partially cooked chicken for a bit after adding the red chili-coconut mixture and curry leaves.