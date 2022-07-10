Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, former UK ministers, enter leadership race

Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, former UK ministers, enter leadership raceJeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, two British Conservative legislators and former ministers of health, announced their entry into the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister in interviews with the Telegraph newspaper.

Both Javid and Hunt, who finished second to Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, pledged to lower corporation tax to 15 percent if elected. Javid also pledged to roll back an increase in social security contributions that took effect in Apri

When asked why he wanted to run, Hunt told the Telegraph, ‘It’s crystal clear why I want to do it.’ The next election must be won, trust must be rebuilt, and the economy must expan

We cannot afford to not have tax cuts, Javid, a former finance minister, told the newspaper.d.l.