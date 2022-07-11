Israel to investigate rumours of an old burial for Egyptian soldiers

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Sunday that his office would look into rumours that Egyptian commandos who died in the 1967 Middle East conflict were interred in a mass grave in central Israel.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the president of Egypt, brought up the subject in a phone call, according to Lapid’s office, after two Israeli newspapers published eyewitness accounts that suggested there was an unmarked grave close to Latrun, a location between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv where the Israeli army engaged Egyptian troops decades ago.

Numerous Egyptian soldiers who died in the conflict may have been buried there, according to archive evidence and resident interviews published in the newspapers Yedioth Ahronoth and Haaretz.

According to Lapid’s office, ‘the Egyptian president raised the report of the mass grave of Egyptian soldiers during the (1967) Six Day War.’

According to the statement, the Israeli prime minister gave his military secretary instructions to ‘study the matter carefully and to update Egyptian officials.’

Israel and Egypt concluded a peace agreement in 1979 after engaging in a second war in 1973. Israel views that agreement, which was the first one it had with an Arab nation, as being essential to its security.