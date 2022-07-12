More of the Webb space telescope’s first full-color photographs will be released by NASA.

NASA was scheduled to reveal more of its inaugural presentation from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most potent orbital observatory ever launched, on Tuesday after the president received an advance look at a galaxy-studded image from far beyond our solar system.

NASA chose the first set of eye-catching early images from Webb’s main research areas and a preview of upcoming science missions from the raw telescope data that takes weeks to process into full-color, high-resolution images.

Northrop Grumman Corp.’s $9 billion infrared telescope, built for NASA, is anticipated to revolutionise astronomy by enabling researchers to see deeper and more clearly into the cosmos, all the way back to the beginning of the known universe.

The Webb, a joint mission of NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, was launched on Christmas Day 2021 and arrived in solar orbit about 1 million miles from Earth a month later.

Once there, it took months for the telescope to unfold every part of it, including a tennis court-sized solar cover, orient its mirrors, and calibrate its equipment.

Astronomers will begin a competitively chosen list of science projects investigating the evolution of galaxies, the life cycles of stars, the atmospheres of far-off exoplanets, and the moons of our outer solar system after Webb has been fine-tuned and completely focused.