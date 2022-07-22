No more boys-only or girls-only schools, only co-ed schools in Kerala from next academic year: Child Rights Commission

Thiruvananthapuram: Issuing a historic order, the Kerala Child Rights Commission asked the state government to convert all schools to co-educational institutions by the beginning of the next academic year. With this, all schools will have to give admission to students of all genders.

The Commission directed the Principal Secretary, Director of Public Education, and the Director of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) to come up with an action plan to implement the co-education system starting from the academic year 2023-24. A report on the steps taken is also to be submitted to the Commission within 90 days of receiving the order.

The commission pointed out the need to prevent segregation based on gender and ensure gender equality in schools. The verdict from the commission came in the backdrop of a petition filed by Dr Issac Paul, an Anchal native. The Commission sought a reply from the Public Education Department within 90 days.

The directive also states that prior to implementing the order, the authorities concerned should ensure that necessary measures are taken to improve and introduce better amenities in these schools, including toilets. They have also been directed to sensitise parents about the need for co-education.