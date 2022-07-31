Al predicts what ‘last’ selfies taken on Earth will look like

An artificially intelligent picture generator has produced horrific depictions of what the ‘last selfies’ on Earth would look like. The videos were uploaded to TikTok by Robot Overloads and they seem to have sprung right out of a horror film.

‘Asking an AI to show the last selfie ever taken’, read the TikTok video caption.

An AI picture generator DALL-E 2 creates the unsettling pictures of deformed people with long fingers and huge eyes.

Netizens respond to the pictures in the comment section. One user said, ‘Ok no more sleeping’, while another added, ‘School will remain open’. A netizen responded, ‘At least the camera quality is good’. One observed, ‘Ok but has anyone noticed that all the backgrounds are same just from different angles’. A user commented, ‘Maybe we will have a way to live on another planet by then’.