While checking, police officer attacked in Kerela

In the early hours of Sunday morning, two men who were allegedly drunk attacked a sub-inspector (SI) and his driver, a police officer, near Palayam junction in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. According to the police, the accident occurred at around 3 am while the SI was conducting the check.

After being stopped and ordered to exit their car, the driver and a fellow passenger attacked the driver of the police jeep and attacked SI Abhishek. According to the police, the pair was beaten with the aid of bystanders and taken into custody.

According to the police, a case has been filed against the two, who are residents of nearby Puthiyappa, and have been identified as Vipin and Shihab. The two were afterwards sent for a medical checkup.