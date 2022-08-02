BTech graduate bags Rs 3 crore job offer from Germany

Mohammad Yasir, a BTech graduate from LPU, has received a grand placement package worth INR 3 crore, setting a new placement record.

The young man from Kerala will work in Germany for a well-known international corporation that made a huge contribution to the globe during the pandemic.

Yasin excelled academically during his time at LPU and earned an 8.6 CGPA while earning his BTech in Computer Science.

‘While I was at LPU I got exposed to new age technology like AI, ML and also made friends from all across the world. This exposure and mentorship of the faculty has helped me to be prepared for a grand role and I am delighted that I made not my parents but the whole university and India proud by getting such a huge opportunity to work in Germany”, Yasin said.

In addition to Yasir, many other LPU students are employed in Fortune 500 firms throughout the world, including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Mercedes, and others.

Harekrishna Mahto, a recent LPU BTech graduate, joined Google’s Bangalore office in 2022 after earning a fantastic package worth INR 64 Lakh.