The newly released image of Cartwheel Galaxy shows a whirling ring of colour with exceptional clarity.

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Tuesday that the James Webb Space Telescope’s image of the Cartwheel Galaxy shows the rotating ring of colour with previously unheard-of detail.

The Webb telescope has a much wider field of view than the Hubble telescope, which had previously taken pictures of the uncommon ring galaxy, and is able to peer across time and enormous volumes of dust.

The Cartwheel, which is 500 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Sculptor, was formed by a stunning head-on collision between two galaxies.

Two rings were blasted outward from the galaxy’s centre by the hit, according to a joint statement from NASA and the ESA.

A smaller white ring has remained closer to the galaxy’s centre while the outer ring has been extending into the universe for about 440 million years, according to the statement.

The outer ring, with its spokes of colour, grows as it collides with gas, igniting the creation of new stars.

According to NASA and the ESA, Webb’s capacity to detect infrared light allowed it to see through the ‘tremendous volume of heated dust’ and obtain the image without obstructing the view of the Cartwheel Galaxy.

It was able to identify regions rich in hydrocarbons and other compounds while also revealing fresh information about the behaviour of the supermassive black hole at its centre.

While even more galaxies can be seen behind them, two smaller galaxies shine brightly behind the Cartwheel and show that it is still in the ‘very transitory stage’.