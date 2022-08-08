Actor Roger E. Mosley of ‘Magnum PI’ dies at the age of 83

The 83-year-old actor Roger E. Mosley passed suddenly early on Sunday, according to his daughter. He was best recognised for his role as helicopter pilot Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin in the CBS television series ‘Magnum P.I.’ Mosley’s daughter confirmed his loss through a memorial post on her Facebook page. ‘Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ and your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17 am,’ her note stated.

‘He softly crossed over while surrounded by family. Such a magnificent man could never be mourned. Any wailing made in his honour would make him angry. It is time to honour the legacy he has left for all of us. Father, you are loved. You also adored me. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.’

According to Variety, the actor gained notoriety for his 1980s appearance as Tom Selleck’s co-star in the first season of ‘Magnum P.I.’ In total, Mosley had 158 appearances on the programme. He also made a brief cameo as T.C.’s barber in the 2018 CBS revival of the programme.

Mosley, a Los Angeles native who was born on December 18, 1938, was raised in Watts and went to Jordan High School. He played supporting roles in the movies ‘Canon’ and ‘Longstreet’ in 1971, making his big-screen acting debut. Later, in the movie ‘Terminal Island,’ he portrayed Monk alongside Phyllis Davis and his soon-to-be co-star Selleck.

After performing a variety of parts in the late 1970s, Mosley started his stint on ‘Magnum, P.I.’ as Theodore ‘T.C.’ Calvin, a helicopter pilot who managed a tour company named ‘Island Hoppers.’ Orville ‘Rick’ Wright, played by Lawrence Francis Manetti, regularly appeared with him on television. Mosley also wrote and directed an episode during the first season.

Mosley appeared on a number of other television programmes in addition to ‘Magnum, P.I.,’ including ‘Love Boat,’ ‘Night Gallery,’ ‘Sanford and Son,’ ‘Kung Fu,’ ‘Kojak,’ ‘McCloud,’ ‘The Rockford Files,’ ‘The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams,’ ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ ‘You Take the Kids,’ ‘Night Court,’ ‘Hangin` With Mr Cooper,’ ‘Walker,’ Texas Range for his work on Blaxploitation movies like ‘The Mack,’ ‘Hit Man,’ ‘Sweet Jesus,’ ‘Preacherman,’ ‘Darktown Strutters,’ and ‘The River Niger,’ Mosley is recognised in the film industry.

In addition, he played one of the main parts in Michael Mann’s 1979 television film ‘The Jericho Mile,’ according to Variety. Mosley is survived by his partner, Toni Laudermick, and his three children.